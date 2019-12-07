Foundation Funds Art Center Camp

During Spring Break, March 9-13, 2020, the Salina Art Center will offer an art camp with Minnesota based artist Peyton Scott Russell thanks to a $5,000 grant from the L.P “Pat” Mullen Fund awarded by the Greater Salina Community Foundation. The camp will include Graffiti painting for middle and high school age youth, and a special workshop for adults.

Spring Break Art Camp will be a week-long class for 12-16 year-olds that is safe, affordable and a stimulating alternative to being home alone while parents work. The artist-in-residence will teach a variety of art-making techniques, traditional art elements, and design principles during 5 hours of daily instruction with the option of additional studio time. Thanks to the underwriting from the Mullen Fund the camp fee is only $50 for the week.

Campers will learn about contemporary street artists who have moved from the street into the finest galleries in a medium that is engaging and inspiring to people of all ages. Using names and letters to articulate an artistic idea is an unorthodox way of making art that requires creative energy and problem solving. Students will learn to use line, space, form, color, balance, pattern, and rhythm to manipulate letters and spaces around those letters to express feeling, emotion, mood, ideas, thoughts, and concepts.

The Camp will culminate in a public exhibition of participant’s work at the Salina Art Center Warehouse on Friday, March 13, 5-7 p.m.. Peyton Scott Russell will also hold a community discussion of Street Art Culture on March 10, 7pm, at the Art Center, and an 8 hour workshop for adults on Saturday,March 7, for a $90 fee. Learn more about Peyton Scott Russell at www.sprayfinger.com

