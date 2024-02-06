Foundation February Match Month

The Post Rock Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Salina Community Foundation, could earn additional dollars for charitable grants in the community through a county-wide Match Month gift matching campaign.

According to the organization, over the past six years, they have hosted a Match Month, taking advantage of a matching grant initiative from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation, a philanthropic organization based in Logan, with a mission to “reverse the population decline, increase the economic opportunities and strengthen critical community services” in its 26-county coverage area.

Donations build the Community Action Fund for future grantmaking. Grants support projects such as the Lincoln Music Park. Lisa Feldkamp, grant applicant, stated, “Without funding we would not have been able to purchase the 1st instrument. The instruments are made very sturdy and look amazing. This is another activity in the Lincoln City Park that children/parents/grandparents can play together.”

After a successful Match Month in February of 2023 with over $60,000 raised, the PRCF is excited to again take advantage of the Dane G. Hansen Foundation’s generous match and continue their work in supporting important projects in Lincoln County and within the USD #298 and #299 footprint. The February 2024 Match Month goal is $70,000!

During the February Match Month, the Dane G. Hansen Foundation will match all public gifts to the Post Rock Community Action Fund at the Post Rock Community Foundation, up to $50,000. The Post Rock Community Action Fund is an unrestricted community grant fund that supports projects and programs focused on improving quality of life in the Post Rock area. The Hansen Foundation provides an additional match up to $45,000 for a permanent operating endowment and up to $5,000 for immediate administrative needs. That means that Post Rock Community Foundation will receive a 200% match from the first $50,000 in donations!

To take advantage of this match consider mailing a donation to the Post Rock Community Foundation, PO Box 62, Sylvan Grove, KS 67481 or go online to donate at https://postrockcf.org/match-month/.

For more information find the Post Rock Community Foundation on Facebook or contact a current board member.