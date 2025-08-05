Foundation Awards Over $240,000 in Scholarships

The Greater Salina Community Foundation has awarded over $240,000 in scholarships to area students for the upcoming academic year. This includes scholarships that are being renewed for recipients from previous years.
Scholarships awarded include:
- The Alice A. Riggs Ell-Saline K-State Scholarship is for graduates of Ell-Saline High School students attending Kansas State University. Laura Sidener and Garrison Zerger, both of Salina, KS, received this scholarship.
- The Alma Olson and Michael T. Olson Scholarship is for students of Fort Hays Tech North Central pursuing a degree in a building trade. Matthew Kearn, Greenleaf, KS, received this scholarship.
- The Betts Family Scholarship is for students graduating from Decatur Community High School in Oberlin, KS. Makadyn Ketterl and Ryllie Lippelman, both of Oberlin, KS, received this scholarship.
- The Booker T. Washington Scholarship is for African American graduates of a Saline County high school. Amarah Jordan and Maya Cairo, both of Salina, KS, received this scholarship. Zariayana Cathey, Kasheia Peterson, Starlet Parham, JaShayla Williams, all of Salina, KS, and Nakari Morrical-Palmer, of Assaria, KS, each received a renewal scholarship.
- The Brian C. Garnett Memorial Scholarship is for well-rounded graduates of Salina Central High School. Jasmine Kassem, Valeria VanZant, and Amarah Jordan, all of Salina, KS, received this scholarship.
- The L. Clark Scholarship is for students attending law school at the University of Kansas School of Law or Washburn University School of Law. Melissa Hendricks, Salina, KS, received this scholarship.
- The Delbert Townsend Scholarship is for graduating seniors from Decatur Community High School in Oberlin, KS. Weston Barnes and Madison Urban, both of Oberlin, KS, received this scholarship. Aidyn Witt, Danbury, NE, Taylor Ketterl, and Lukas Zodrow, both of Oberlin, KS, each renewed their scholarship.
- The Coyne Family Scholarship is for first-generation college students whose parents immigrated to the United States. Vy Nguyen, Salina, KS, and Anna Nuam, Kansas City, KS, received this scholarship.
- The David A. and M. Marguerite Parker Scholarship is for graduates of Tescott High School who are involved in the community. Cade Ellexson, Tescott, KS, received this scholarship.
- The David E. Freeland Accounting and Business Administration Scholarship is for graduates of a Saline County High School attending Kansas State University with an intended major within the College of Business Administration. Cooper Carlin, Salina, KS, received this scholarship.
- The Decatur Community Scholarship is for graduating seniors from Decatur Community High School in Oberlin, Kansas. Weston Barnes and Michaela Wasson 1both of Oberlin, KS, each received this scholarship.
- The Donald A. Smischny Educator Scholarship is for Kansas high school seniors, students enrolled in undergraduate or graduate programs, or current professionals pursuing a teaching career at USD 327 in Ellsworth, KS. Alliana Thomasson, Ellsworth, KS, received this scholarship. Emma Lippold, Mentor, KS, received a renewal scholarship.
- The Emily E. Shobe Memorial Art Scholarship is for graduates or high school seniors from Decatur Community High School pursuing Art or Art Education, Computer Graphics, Architecture, or Design. Ryllie Lippelmann, Oberlin, KS, and Raelyn Bailey, Norcatur, KS, each received this scholarship.
- The Erik Erickson Memorial Scholarship is for graduating seniors from Decatur Community High School, Oberlin, KS. Garrett Emigh, Oberlin, KS, received this scholarship.
- The First Bank Kansas Scholarship is for current Kansas Wesleyan University students, with preference to business majors. Hunter Newell and Michelle Simmons, both of Salina, KS, received this scholarship.
- The Florence Evelyn Westhoff Scholarship is for graduates of a Salina high school with connections to University United Methodist Church in Salina, Kansas, or Kansas Wesleyan University students. Evan Dickson, Salina, KS, and Elisa Sorrell, Clyde, KS, each received this scholarship.
- The Gayle and Evelyn Richmond Scholarship is for graduates of Plainville, Stockton, Natoma, or Palco High Schools. Jolie Kuhn, Palco, KS, and Trinity Arpin, Damar, KS, each received this scholarship. Delanee Bedore, Garrett Billinger, and Max Moffet, all of Stockton, KS, Benjamin Hansen, and Abby Reif, both of Plainville, KS, each renewed their scholarship from last year.
- The Glenn L. and Edna M. Mott Memorial Scholarship is for graduating seniors from Decatur Community High School in Oberlin, KS. Makadyn Ketterl, Oberlin, KS, and Michaela Wasson, Dresden, KS, each received this scholarship.
- The Hale Family Sunflower Promise Scholarship is for graduating community college students who plan to attend a four-year, post-secondary institution in Kansas. Melissa Ard, Woodston, KS, Alexis Holling, Kensington, KS, and Vivian Nguyen, Wichita, KS, each received this scholarship.
- The Jeanne and George Frisbie Scholarship is for graduates of Southeast of Saline High School. Zackery Klenda and Trever Keller, both of Salina, KS, and Matthew Rodriguez, Ellsworth, KS, each received a renewal scholarship.
- The Jeanne B. Marts Scholarship is for graduates of a Saline County high school who plan to major in education. Abby Commerford, Gypsum, KS; Jayden Freeman, and Aubrey Lendecker, both of Salina, KS, each received this scholarship.
- The Jody & Doyle Fredrickson Nursing and Health Scholarship is for graduates of a high school within the Dane G. Hansen Foundation service area who are pursuing a major in nursing or another health-related field, with a preference to students from Decatur Community High School in Oberlin, Kansas. Katelyn Reedy, Concordia, KS, and Alyssa Wolff, Minneapolis, KS, each received this scholarship.
- The Kurt Budke Scholarship is for college sophomores or above who attend Louisiana Tech University, Oklahoma State University, Washburn University, or Wichita State University. The following students are recipients of this scholarship: Seth Aistrup, Paola, KS, Riley McMillan, Concordia, KS, and Chloe Patrick, Lindsborg, KS.
- The Kansas Federation of Republican Women Scholarship is for any Kansas registered Republican female college student entering at least her junior year or that is attending graduate school at a Kansas college or university with a declared major of Political Science, History, Public Administration, Healthcare, Law, or Education. Megan Ratzlaff, Buhler, KS, received this scholarship.
- The Larry & Millie Triplett Scholarship is for graduates or high school seniors from a Kansas high school in the following Triplett, Inc., service areas: Dickinson County, Ellis County, McPherson County, Russell County, Saline County, Sherman County, Thomas County, Trego County, and Wabaunsee County. The following students were recipients of this scholarship: Ashlynn Barleen, Salina, KS; Mackenzie Berry, Hays, KS; Cale Braun, Victoria, KS; Jayne Brooks, Hays, KS; Claire Broxterman, Lindsborg, KS; Allison Daise, Goodland, KS; Evan Dickson, Salina, KS; Tiara Fair, Salina, KS; Rocio Figueroa-Castro, Salina, KS; Trinity Garza, Solomon, KS; Ezekiel Haag, Ellis, KS; Kaydawn Haag, Ellis, KS; Aubrey Imthurn, Maple Hill, KS; Mia Johnson, Abilene, KS;
Addison Kohl, Ellis, KS; Hannah Krug, Russell, KS; Melvin Lutes, Bavaria, KS; Aubrey Madden, Quinter, KS; Annabelle Malsam, WaKenney, KS; Makenna McGivney, Abilene, KS; Ava Meinhardt, Paxico, KS; Dalton Meyers, Hays, KS; Chirsitan Miller, Gorham, KS; Lilah Oestmann, Lindsborg, KS; Isabelle Peters, Lindsborg, KS; Noelle Peters, Lindsborg, KS; Breanne Peters, Lindsborg, KS; Teagen Pfeifer, Russell, KS; Isabelle Porter, Salina, KS; Jalyssa Sabatka, Colby, KS; Michelle Simmons, Salina, KS; Avery Solida, Hays, KS; Isabelle Stuhlsatz, Paxico, KS; Lily Wellbrock, Hays, KS; Avery Ziegler, WaKeeney, KS; and Allison Zimmerman, Colby, KS.
- The Linda K. Freeland Early Childhood Education Scholarship is for graduates of a Saline County high school planning to major in early childhood education. Abby Commerford, Gypsum, KS, received this scholarship.
- The Marcella Dowling Oakes Art Scholarship is for high school seniors eligible to graduate in our service area with an intended major in an art field, including visual arts, fine arts education, digital/graphic arts, architecture, or design. Daegen DeGraff, Concordia, KS, received this scholarship.
- The Mary Olson and Viola Olson Gustafson Scholarship is for students attending Cloud County Community College to pursue a degree in nursing or in a related medical field. Lacie Duvall, Concordia, KS, and Allison Rhea, Kensington, KS, each received this scholarship.
- The Orpha J.& Ernest Milbradt Scholarship is for students planning to attend Kansas State University or the University of Kansas. Lillian Hulse, Culver, KS, and Hannah Krug, Russell, KS, each received this scholarship. Angeljoliss Myers, Cimarron, KS, Camryn Reynolds, Belleville, KS, Benjamin Hansen, Plainville, KS, and Kaley Wagner, Smith Center, KS, each received a renewal scholarship.
- The Richard and Lou Ann Bergen Scholarship in the Creative Arts is for graduates of a Saline County High School with an interest in creative arts attending either Bethany College, Kansas City Art Institute, Kansas State University, Kansas Wesleyan University, the University of Kansas, or Wichita State University. Alissa Rose, Salina, KS, received this scholarship. Mariah Prophet and Lilianna Brown, both of Salina, KS, received a renewal scholarship.
- The Wally Beets-John Marino Scholarship is for students who have been employed by the Salina Country Club. Cooper Colson, and Frankie Fuller, both of Salina, KS, each received this scholarship.