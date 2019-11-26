Foundation Awards $29,000 in Community Grants

The Salina Community Foundation has awarded another round of grants.
According to the organization, they recently awarded over $29,000 to 11 charitable projects and organizations in Saline County.
The following organizations received funding:
- Central Kansas Extension, $5,000 to provide a new accessible raised-bed community garden for children and adults by renovating and rebuilding the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank Community Garden. This project was initiated during the Strategic Doing process.
- Salina Art Center, $5,000 to provide children with the opportunity to engage in art during Spring Break by hosting a Spring Break Art Camp, which will focus on aerosol arts with Minneapolis, Minnesota-based artist, Peyton Scott Russell.
- USD 305, $5,000 to improve mobility for students with physical challenges by replacing outdated orthopedic support equipment at Central Kansas Cooperative in Education.
- Child Advocacy and Parenting Services (CAPS), $4,995 to coach and support parents and families with newborns by providing Incredible Years: Parents and Babies classes in partnership with the Saline County Health Department.
- St. Mary’s Grade School, $3,000 to provide engaging, hands-on learning opportunities for students through the purchase of Photon Robots for K-6 classrooms.
- Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank, $2,000 to communicate the agency’s growing services to the community and beyond by updating marketing materials and the website.
- USD 306 Southeast of Saline, $1,500 to help students spend more time outdoors learning by providing picnic tables and benches for the playground renovation taking place during the summer of 2020.
- The Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas (DVACK), $1,000 to enhance safety and security at the shelter with the purchase and installation of keypad locks for residential rooms.
- USD 305, $800 to help elementary students continue their growth in robotics and prepare for high school through the Lakewood Middle School First LEGO League robotics team.
- USD 305, $800 to support student learning through the Oakdale Elementary School First LEGO League robotics team.
- Altrusa International Foundation of Salina, $250 to provide children in foster care with something they can call their own by providing specially-packaged duffel bags through St. Francis Ministries.
This round of grants was made possible by three funds at the community foundation: the Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund, which supports projects and programs that improve the community’s quality of life; the Fund for Early Childhood Care, Education and Development, established by Mark and Jane Berkley to better prepare children in Ottawa and Saline Counties for kindergarten; and the L.P. “Pat” Mullen Fund, which supports hands-on learning opportunities for youth in the areas of arts and humanities and science, technology and invention.
Applications for the foundation’s next community grant cycle are due by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Detailed application and fund criteria are available at www.gscf.org/about-grants.