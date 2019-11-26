Foundation Awards $29,000 in Community Grants

The Salina Community Foundation has awarded another round of grants.

According to the organization, they recently awarded over $29,000 to 11 charitable projects and organizations in Saline County.

The following organizations received funding:

Central Kansas Extension, $5,000 to provide a new accessible raised-bed community garden for children and adults by renovating and rebuilding the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank Community Garden. This project was initiated during the Strategic Doing process.

This round of grants was made possible by three funds at the community foundation: the Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund, which supports projects and programs that improve the community’s quality of life; the Fund for Early Childhood Care, Education and Development, established by Mark and Jane Berkley to better prepare children in Ottawa and Saline Counties for kindergarten; and the L.P. “Pat” Mullen Fund, which supports hands-on learning opportunities for youth in the areas of arts and humanities and science, technology and invention.

Applications for the foundation’s next community grant cycle are due by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Detailed application and fund criteria are available at www.gscf.org/about-grants.