Foul Play Not Suspected in Death

No foul play is suspected in a case involving a body that was discovered in a Salina neighborhood earlier in July.

According to Salina Police, since July 8th, the agency’s detective division has been investigating the case of a deceased person found in the 900 block of W. South Street. An autopsy was conducted on July 11th and no signs of trauma were located during the examination.

On July 26th,the identification of the deceased person was confirmed to be 29-year-old Adam Noe Guzman, a Salina resident. The next of kin have been notified.

The cause of death is still pending toxicology results and the final report by the medical examiner.

No foul play is suspected at this time.