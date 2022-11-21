Foster, Litzau Named to Weekly Honor Roll

It’s the fifth weekly honor for Foster, who has now been named to the Honor Roll in three consecutive weeks, and the second selection of the year for Litzau.

Foster and Litzau powered the Shockers to a pair of four-set wins this past week, besting Tulsa on the road Wednesday and Cincinnati on Sunday in the regular season home finale. Foster continued her offensive surge with 33 total kills, 16 versus Tulsa and 17 against the Bearcats, hitting a combined .566 in the process.

Over her last ten matches, the Foster is averaging 3.6 kills per set and hitting .469. Her connection with Litzau has been nearly unstoppable, as the Shocker setter piled up 99 assists in the two wins this week, good for 12.4 per set. Litzau’s impact on the defensive side has proven equally impressive, leading the Shockers with 14 digs on Sunday and adding 11 more against Tulsa. Litzau also contributed seven total kills, six blocks, and three service aces to go along with her efficient setting. She finished Sunday’s match with a set percentage of .476, recording 50 assists on 105 total sets.

Foster now ranks 29th nationally with a season hitting percentage of .387, and Litzau has entered the top 50 in total assists with 1,074 (46th).

The Shockers wrap up the regular season with two road matches, beginning Wednesday at SMU. First serve from Dallas is scheduled for 12:00 pm on ESPNU.