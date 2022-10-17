Foster, Liekweg Tabbed to Weekly Honor Roll

Foster and Liekweg each had a career-best performance in Wednesday’s thrilling comeback win over Tulsa. Foster piled up a career-high 21 kills against the Golden Hurricane, hitting .421 on 38 attempts. She took over the match down the stretch, putting down six balls without an error in the fourth set, then adding five more kills in the decisive fifth frame. The native of Mattawan, Michigan native followed up that performance with 13 terminations in a win over Cincinnati on Sunday, notching four kills in the first, third and fourth stanzas.

Foster did damage defensively in addition to her offensive exploits, leading the Shockers with five blocks against Tulsa and six more against Cincinnati.

Liekweg put together two excellent matches, beginning with a career-high 33 digs against Tulsa. The junior libero added 20 more in the road conquest of Cincinnati, good for an average of 5.9 digs per set in total. The two performances give her 16 career matches with at least 20 digs. Liekweg played virtually error-free volleyball, committing just a single reception error over the course of nine sets. At the service line, accumulated six aces, highlighted by five against Cincinnati to match Wichita State’s individual single-match high this season.

The Shockers return to action on Friday with a road test against conference-leading Houston. First serve is scheduled for 7:00 pm.

AMERICAN WEEKLY AWARDS

American Offensive Player of the Week: McKenna Melville, Gr., OH, UCF

American Defensive Player of the Week: Kate Georgiades, Jr., L, Houston

American Weekly Honor Roll: Abby Hansen, Gr., MB, UCF, Payton Frederick, Sr., DS, Cincinnati, London Austin-Roark, Gr., MB, SMU, Natalie Foster, So., MB, Wichita State, Lily Liekweg, Jr., L, Wichita State