Fort Riley Updates Visitor Access Process

Fort Riley has updated its access control system, called Automated Installation Entry (AIE), for non-Department of Defense Identification cardholders. There is no change in access procedures for current DoD ID cardholders nor for anyone under age 18.

According to the Army, f or visitors to Fort Riley who do not have a DoD identification card, a state-issued REAL ID compliant driver’s license may be used as an authorized credential for access after registering online at https://pass.aie.army.mil. Registered and approved guests may have their IDs scanned at any open access control point.

Passes are only valid for the duration of the visit, not to exceed seven days. Online pass applications require a cell phone number for text communications and are only processed during Visitor Control Center operating hours. Visitors are encouraged to submit pass applications at least 24 hours in advance of their planned visit. After successful vetting, visitors will receive a text message informing them of either denial or confirmation that their license can be used for access. Security personnel at the access control point will verify for REAL ID Act compliance and scan for approved access.

The Visitor Control Center will continue to issue paper passes for those guests who do not use the online system or do not have a REAL ID. The Visitor Control Center is located near Henry Gate, at Exit 301 off I-70.

The REAL ID Act is a federal policy which establishes minimum security standards for license issuance and production and prohibits Federal agencies from accepting for certain purposes driver’s licenses and identification cards from states not meeting the Act’s minimum standards. The purposes covered by the Act are: accessing Federal facilities, entering nuclear power plants, and, boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft. Fort Riley visitors can view their state’s current compliance status and learn more at: https://www.dhs.gov/real-id.

For more information, visit https://home.army.mil/riley/ index.php/about/visitor-info or call the Visitor Control Center at 785-239-2982. The Visitor Control Center is open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends and federal holidays.