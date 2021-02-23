Fort Riley Training Noise Constant Into Summer

An uptick in gunnery training at Fort Riley will continue into and through the spring as both the 1st and 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Teams take to the field to hone their live-fire skills. This has led to an increase in noticeable noise levels in the surrounding communities.

According to the Army, currently, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team is conducting gunnery training, with 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team preparing for its gunnery training. At different times from now through June, Soldiers will train on weapons systems such as the Abrams tank, Bradley Fighting Vehicle, and Paladin self-propelled howitzer.

The training is designed to hone the skills of vehicle crews and validate their ability to shoot, move, and communicate effectively.

According to Col. Will McKannay, Fort Riley Garrison Commander, “The Soldiers of the 1st Infantry Division and other units who train at Fort Riley are working to become real masters of their craft, which involves actual and virtual shooting of artillery and small-arms weapons. We certainly regret if we’re keeping anybody awake as we train in replicated real-world conditions, but that’s our young men and women out there making themselves better, so they’re ready and able to answer the Nation’s call should it come.”

Communities surrounding Fort Riley can expect to hear training noise now through June at various times during the day and night, from small-arms fire to artillery and demolitions. Fort Riley updates the Noise Advisories page at home.army.mil/riley weekly to inform the public about expected noise levels.