Fort Riley to Celebrate Soldiers Coming Home

A large group of soldiers on Monday will celebrate the end of their deployment and their arrival back home to Fort Riley.

According to the Army, the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, will officially wrap up their Atlantic Resolve 2019 rotation with a redeployment ceremony and the uncasing of the brigade colors on Nov. 4, at 4:30p.m.

During the deployment, the brigade was able to strengthen international relationships and increase overall readiness through a great deal of training with NATO allies and partners.

The 1st Combat Aviation Brigade was positioned across Europe in Germany, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Turkey and other European countries. Additionally, the brigade deployed the 1-1 Attack Reconnaissance Battalion to CENTCOM in support of Operations Inherent Resolve and Freedom’s Sentinel.

During the Atlantic Resolve mission, the brigade supported 21 nations in nine major exercises across Europe. The brigade flew over 12,000 hours, drove nearly 144,000 miles, and transported around 8,000 people on Army aircraft including congressional delegations, senior U.S. military leaders, and top level officials from NATO allies and partners.

“Although the measurable impacts are great, the non-quantifiable impacts are even greater. The result is sustaining lasting peace and stability throughout Europe,” said Col. Bryan Chivers, commander, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division. “We want to say thank you to the soldiers and families of our formation. These missions are very important for making the world a safer place both at home and overseas. Without their sacrifices and support, we would not be able to accomplish our mission”