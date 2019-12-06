Salina, KS

Fort Riley Soldiers Deploying to Korea

Todd PittengerDecember 6, 2019

A group of Fort Riley soldiers are preparing to deploy.

According to the Army, Fort Riley’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division will deploy to the Republic of Korea in the winter of 2020.

The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team will replace the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to Southeast Asia allies and partners. Upon completion of the nine-month training mission, the brigade will return to Fort Riley.

“Dagger Brigade Soldiers are well-trained and ready to support any mission our nation asks of them,” said Col. Thomas Murtha, brigade commander. “We are excited about our rotation to the Republic of Korea and look forward to strengthening our long-standing partnership with our allies.”

The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, will officially start their Korea 2020 rotation with a deployment ceremony and the casing of the brigade colors in January.

