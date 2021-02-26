Fort Riley Soldiers Deploy to Vaccinate

Soldiers from Fort Riley are deploying to help with the COVID vaccination effort.

According to the Army, Fort Riley will deploy an additional task force as part of the Department of Defense’s support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Approximately 120 Soldiers from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, will deploy to Miami, Florida, beginning Friday. The task force will support a state-run, federally supported Community Vaccination Center to increase the number of Americans being vaccinated.

The Soldiers include medical personnel and support staff. These Soldiers are prepared to administer vaccines, care for patients, and offer other organizational support. Teams such as this are capable of administering 3,000 vaccinations per day.

A similar team deployed Feb. 19 from Fort Riley to Dallas, Texas. This team is supporting the Community Vaccination Center at Fair Park Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas.

“Our Soldiers are playing vital roles in providing lifesaving vaccines to the ones we swore to protect, the American people,” said Col. Brandon Smith, Commander, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division. “I am honored we have the opportunity to help our fellow citizens and to help put an end to this pandemic.”

Additionally, the 1st Sustainment Brigade has 44 Soldiers supporting FEMA vaccination efforts in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Dallas, Houston, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. These Forward Assessment and Sustainment Teams provide the contracting and logistical support necessary to integrate civilian and military medical personnel. Their capabilities include medical screening, personnel accountability, commodity management, and contracting support.

_ _ _

Photo by Christophe Morel – U.S. Army Garrison Benelux