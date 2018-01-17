Fort Riley Soldier Found Dead

A Fort Riley soldier was found dead in an off-post residence in Junction City this week.

According to the Army, Spc. Hunter Schmidtke was found unresponsive in an off-post home on Monday and later pronounced dead. The Junction City Police Department and Fort Riley Criminal Investigation Command are investigating Schmidtke’s death.

“The Soldiers of the ‘Iron Ranger’ battalion mourn the loss of Spc. Hunter Schmidtke,” said Lt. Col. Jon Meredith, 1st Bn., 16th Inf. Regt., commander. “We will continue to fully support his family and friends during these challenging times and will honor Spc. Schmidtke’s memory and contributions to the unit.”

Schmidtke joined the Army in May 2015 and arrived at Fort Riley in June 2016. He was 25 years old.

Schmidtke’s home of record is University Place, Washington. His awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and Overseas Service Ribbon.

Schmidtke deployed to South Korea in 2016.