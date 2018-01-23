Salina, KS

Now: 35 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 44 ° | Lo: 24 °

Fort Riley Soldier Dies

Todd PittengerJanuary 23, 2018

A Fort Riley soldier has died.

According to the Army, Pvt. Dakota Noah was pronounced dead at the Geary Community Hospital in Junction City on Saturday. Noah was an infantryman with Company B, 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Inf. Div.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Pvt. Noah,” said Col. Charles J. Masaracchia, 1st Inf. Div. chief of staff. “The ‘Big Red One’ and the ‘Dagger’ brigade are dedicated to supporting his friends and family in this difficult time.”

Noah joined the Army in September 2016 and arrived at Fort Riley in January 2017. He was 21 years old. He had not deployed.

His home of record is Wellington, Colorado. His awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Noah’s death.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Kansas Voter Information Released P...

The partial Social Security numbers of nearly one-thousand Kansas voters are publicly released by th...

January 23, 2018 Comments

Low Speed Chase Hits 25-MPH

Top News

January 23, 2018

Man Sentenced for Sexual Abuse On M...

Kansas News

January 23, 2018

Lang Employee’s Car Stolen

Kansas News

January 23, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas Voter Information ...
January 23, 2018Comments
Man Sentenced for Sexual ...
January 23, 2018Comments
Lang Employee’s Car...
January 23, 2018Comments
Brownback Confirmation Po...
January 23, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018