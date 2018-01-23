Fort Riley Soldier Dies

A Fort Riley soldier has died.

According to the Army, Pvt. Dakota Noah was pronounced dead at the Geary Community Hospital in Junction City on Saturday. Noah was an infantryman with Company B, 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Inf. Div.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Pvt. Noah,” said Col. Charles J. Masaracchia, 1st Inf. Div. chief of staff. “The ‘Big Red One’ and the ‘Dagger’ brigade are dedicated to supporting his friends and family in this difficult time.”

Noah joined the Army in September 2016 and arrived at Fort Riley in January 2017. He was 21 years old. He had not deployed.

His home of record is Wellington, Colorado. His awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Noah’s death.