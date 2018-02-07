Fort Riley Soldier Dies in Germany

The death of a Fort Riley soldier in Germany is under investigation.

According to the Army, 34-year-old First Sgt. Nicholas S. Amsberry died on Sunday while deployed to the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany.

Amsberry was found near the train station in Parsberg, Germany. The discovery was reported to the German police and Parsberg emergency medical services who pronounced him dead at the scene. The exact cause of death is currently under investigation.

Amsberry was on Fort Riley’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division. He was serving in a nine-month deployment to Europe in support of Atlantic Resolve.

Amsberry, originally from Mesa, Arizona, entered the Army in 2003 as an infantryman. His current assignment was with Company B, 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment, 2nd ABCT, 1st Inf. Div., since May 2017.

Amsberry deployed to Europe in September 2017 as part of Atlantic Resolve, the mission of which is to demonstrate U.S. commitment to the collective security of NATO allies and partners, conducting bilateral training and multinational exercises in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria.

Amsberry’s awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal; five Army Commendation Medals, seven Army Achievement Medals, two Meritorious Unit Citations, four Army Good Conduct Medals, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with two Campaign Stars, Iraqi Campaign Medal with two Campaign Stars, Global War on Terrorism Service