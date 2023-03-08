Fort Riley Munitions Cleanup Underway

Contractors are preparing to survey an area near the southwest boundary of Fort Riley and along the Republican River to continue munitions clean-up efforts.

According to the Army, this week crews will begin clearing vegetation, which may include burning designated areas. Efforts to locate and dispose of munitions and explosives of concern from the Camp Forsyth Landfill Area 2 munitions response site will follow.

A munitions response site (MRS) is a specific location that is known to require munitions removal or other response due to the presence of known or suspected munitions and explosives of concern , such as unexploded ordnance, discarded military munitions, or munitions components, like TNT.

The Camp Forsyth MRS encompasses 123 acres and lies along the southwestern boundary of Fort Riley and extends into the Republican River, the Republican Flats floodplain and Breakneck Creek.

During this work, the JC River Walk Trail, south of Fort Riley’s Trooper Gate, along the Republican River will be closed as needed.

Clearing operations will continue through the spring, with the search phase set to begin after that. If crews come across munitions of concern, they will either remove them or, if not safe to move, detonate the item in place. Appropriate safety precautions will be in place at all times and the public will kept away from the search areas. The full project should be completed by late fall.