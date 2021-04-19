Fort Riley Man Arrested In Police Chase

A man from Fort Riley is arrested after leading authorities in Saline County on a chase of over 100 mph on Friday night.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that deputies arrested 18-year-old Daniel Scott, Fort Riley, for flee and elude on Friday night.

Authorities received a call about a red Scion driving erratically in near milepost 260 on Interstate-70 at 11:54 p.m., Friday.

A deputy then spotted a vehicle that matched the description on Niles Rd. and was drifting in its lane.

The vehicle then turned west on to Old 40 Highway when it picked up speeds to 108 mph. The deputy tried to pull the vehicle over, however, the driver did not stop and continued traveling west at speeds of 115 mph. The fleeing car was struggling to maintain its lane.

After a brief pursuit, the suspect car pulled over and the driver, later identified as Scott, surrendered to authorities at Marymont Rd. and Old 40.

Soldan does not believe that alcohol played a role in the arrest. Scott is also charged with reckless driving, driving without a valid license, illegal tag, speeding and no proof of insurance.