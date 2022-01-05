Fort Riley Increases Mask-Wearing Requirements

Due to the rising COVID-19 transmission rates, our personnel returning from leave around the country, and 1st Infantry Division’s mission requirements, For Riley has implemented a temporary increase in COVID mitigation measures.
According to the Army post, in accordance with DoD policy and CDC guidance, they have instituted increased mask-wearing requirements in addition to those already present on Fort Riley. They include:
- Indoors: Regardless of vaccination status, all individuals on the Fort Riley military installation must wear masks continuously in all indoor spaces on the installation, with the following limited
exceptions: (1) when alone in an office with floor-to-ceiling walls and the door closed; (2) for brief periods of time when eating and drinking while maintaining distancing; (3) when the mask is required to be lowered briefly for identification/security purposes; (4) when necessary to reasonably accommodate an individual with a disability.
- Outdoors: Regardless of vaccination status, all individuals must wear a mask while in an outdoor setting when they cannot maintain six-foot separation from others. This includes physical training, motor pools, field training, and formations.
- Vehicles: Regardless of vaccination status, all individuals must wear a mask when traveling in cars with individuals not from their immediate households or family.
- Fitness Centers: All individuals regardless of vaccination status are required to wear a mask in all fitness centers, to include fitness centers that are open to vaccinated personnel only. They continue to monitor and adjust requirements based off of CDC guidance and DoD policy. The health and well-being of our service members, Families, and Civilians is our top priority.