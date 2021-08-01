Salina, KS

Fort Riley Hosting Best Warrior Competition

Todd PittengerAugust 1, 2021

The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley will host the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Warrior Competition for the first time August 2-5. This multi-event gauntlet will test 25 Soldiers from all over the world.

According to the Army, soldiers will compete in 10 events including a mystery event. They will be evaluated on their physical fitness, ability to conduct land navigation, warrior tasks and battle drills.

The best performing junior enlisted Soldier and non-commissioned officer will move on to the Headquarters Department of the Army Best Warrior Competition.

The Best Warrior Competition promotes esprit de corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos.

