Fort Riley Hosting Archery Event

Todd PittengerJuly 31, 2022

Fort Riley will host the 4th annual Bow Slinger 3-D archery tournament Aug. 20, and it’s open to the
public. The course features 30 three-dimensional targets, including “Bigfoot of the Flint Hills.” Archers of
all ages are invited to compete. There will not be a separate category for youth.

Registration is open at https://riley.armymwr.com/. Competitors can also sign up at Fort Riley’s Outdoor
Adventure Park, 5202 Normandy Drive. The cost ranges from $45 to $55, depending on the category.
Several categories are available. The top shooters in each category will win cash prizes. Archers must
bring their own equipment. The deadline to register is Aug. 18.

The Bow Slinger tournament will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with check-in beginning at 7 a.m. and a
mandatory shooter’s meeting at 8:30 a.m. Food will also be available for purchase starting at 11 a.m.

Archers without a Department of Defense ID card can get a day pass at the Visitor Control Center near
the Henry Gate and Marshall Army Airfield, located off I-70, exit 301, or apply for a pass in advance on
line at home.army.mil/riley on the accessing Fort Riley page. The Visitor Control Center is open 5 a.m. to
9 p.m. weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends

