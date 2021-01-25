Fort Riley Has $1.81 Billion Impact on Area

The annual Fort Riley Economic Impact Summary, presenting the economic impact of Fort Riley on the Central Flint Hills Region and state of Kansas, is now available.

According to the Army, this year the Summary showed that Fort Riley remains the largest regional employer and remains among the top employers for the state of Kansas. The financial impact to the area for FY20 rose to $1.81B topping the eight-year record of $1.7B. Additionally, the installation serves a population of more than 67,000 Soldiers, family members, civilian employees, retirees and veterans.

Col. Will McKannay, Fort Riley Garrison Commander, said, “The importance of Fort Riley to the economy and populations of the Flint Hills region cannot be overstated.”

McKannay added, “I’d like to call special attention to the fact that this year’s EIS reflected the great work of our regional communities are doing to hire and retain veterans. Veterans make great employees, neighbors and members of the community.”

The number of veterans in the area rose more than 700 above the population of FY2019. This was the second year for an approximately 3 percent increase in the local veteran population.