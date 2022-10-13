Fort Riley Ghost Tours Saturday

Put on a comfortable pair of walking shoes and get ready to have a shiver go up your spine. You can take a tour to experience for yourself the stories and legends that have haunted historic Fort Riley.

The Historical and Archaeological Society of Fort Riley, or HASFR (hass-fer), will host the 26th annual Fort Riley Ghost Tours this Saturday, Oct. 15, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Walking tours will start every 10 minutes, beginning at 4:30, with the last tour starting out at 8:30. Tickets are $8 per person and may be purchased in advance. Visit www.fortrileyhistoricalsociety.org or www.Facebook.com/fortrileyhistory for ticket information. Visitors will be able to pick a tour time. Tickets can be purchased at the event for $10 apiece. Children age three and under do not need a ticket. All proceeds support the work of the Historical and Archaeological Society of Fort Riley.

Guests will check in at the corner of Godfrey Avenue and Schofield Circle on the west side of Artillery Parade Field.

The guided tour will visit several sites on post and guests will hear from various storytellers.

Visitors who do not have a Department of Defense ID card can request a pass online at https://pass.aie.army.mil/riley/. Visitors can also get a pass at the Visitor Control Center, near the Henry Gate at Exit 301 off I-70. The VCC closes at 4 p.m. on weekends.