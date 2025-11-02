Fort Riley Family Hurt in Fatal Crash

A family from Fort Riley were all injured in a fatal wrong-way crash.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Ford Taurus car was headed south on K4 Highway in the northbound lane. It crashed head-on into an oncoming Dodge Journey SUV.

The driver of the car, 67-year-old Loretta Stewart from Nortonville, was killed in the crash.

A family of four in the van were all inured. They are identified as:

Phillip Webster, 27

Shianne Webster, 28

Emberly Webster, 6

Quinever Webster, 2-months-old

All four were transported to hospitals to be treated for suspected serious injuries.

Everyone involved in the crash was properly buckled up.

The crash happened at just before 6:30 Saturday morning on K-4 Highway just north of 62nd Street in Jefferson County.