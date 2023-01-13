Salina, KS

Fort Riley Economic Impact Summary

Todd PittengerJanuary 13, 2023

The annual Fort Riley Economic Impact Summary, presenting the economic impact of Fort Riley on the Central Flint Hills Region and state of Kansas for fiscal year 2022, is now available.

According to the Army, this year the summary showed that Fort Riley remains the largest regional employer and remains among the top employers for the state of Kansas.

The financial impact to the area for FY22 rose to $1.88 billion topping $1.8 billion for the second year in a row. Additionally, the installation serves a population of more than 62,000 Soldiers, family members, civilian employees, retirees and veterans.

 Col. Michael Foote, Fort Riley Garrison Commander, said, “Fort Riley continues to have a positive impact on the economy of the Flint Hills region and is vitally important to the Kansas economy. At the same time, it’s important to note that the great support we get from the Flint Hills communities help make Fort Riley the jewel that it is.”

 _ _ _

To view the full report, visit https://home.army.mil/riley/application/files/5816/7295/3709/EIS_FY22.pdf)

