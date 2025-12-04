Fort Riley D-Day Medic Remembered

The Fort Riley and Big Red One Family mourns the passing of Charles Norman Shay, an American soldier and combat medic.

Shay, who was 101-years-old, was an American Penobscot tribal elder, writer and decorated veteran. Along with a Bronze Star and Silver Star, Shay was also awarded the Legion of Honour,

According to the Army, on June 6, 1944, at Omaha Beach under relentless fire the 19-year-old Shay plunged into the surf repeatedly to rescue wounded comrades. On that day, he left nothing at rest, giving every ounce of strength and resolve to the cause of liberty. His actions saved countless lives and earned him enduring respect across generations.

Shay’s heritage and service were inseparable. As a true warrior, he carried forward traditions of honor and resilience. In later years, he returned to Normandy to perform ceremonies for the fallen, ensuring their sacrifice would never be forgotten. His life reminds us that the contributions of American Soldiers are woven into the story of our nation’s freedom and remain a lasting testament to courage and sacrifice. His legacy reflects the attributes of the Big Red One soldier’s commitment to war-fighting and taking care of soldiers.

Charles Norman Shay’s passing is not the end of his story—it is a call to carry forward his example of service, resilience, and unity.

_ _ _

Photo of Charles Norman Shay by Romain Bréget – https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=95721834