Fort Hays State Readying Rodeo

Fort Hays State UniversityMarch 30, 2022

For the second time in four years, the Fort Hays State University rodeo is falling on Easter weekend. So Bronc Rumford and his coaching team moved the annual event up a day.

The rodeo is usually scheduled for the third weekend – Friday through Sunday – of April at Doug Philip Arena. This year, it will run from Thursday through Saturday.

FHSU hosts the second-to-last rodeo on the Central Plains Region circuit, with the Panhandle State event in Guymon, Okla., concluding the regular season the following week. Competitors who finish in the top four in total points in each event at the end of the regular season advance to the College National Finals Rodeo June 12-18 in Casper, Wyo.

“Most of the rodeos in our region stay on the same dates every year,” Rumford said. “It would be a lot of re-scheduling if we moved it. It’s easier to make adjustments on the days of the week for our rodeo than to completely change dates.”

The annual church service – Cowboy Church – ordinarily held on Sunday morning, is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday.

Qualifying slack performances will begin at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday with public performances at 7:00 each of those nights.

Rodeo events for the nearly 500 competitors from 22 schools in the Central Plains Region are: bareback bronc riding, bull riding, calf roping, cowgirl’s barrel racing, cowgirls’ breakaway roping, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, and tie-down roping.

Advanced tickets can be purchased at the Student Service Center in FHSU’s Memorial Union; Orscheln Farm & Home, 2900 Broadway Ave.; and Vanderbilt’s, 2704 Vine.

Advance ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Prices at the gate will be $12 (adults) and $8 (children). FHSU students are admitted free with their Tiger ID card.

