Fort Hays State Football Player Shot And Killed

A Fort Hays State University football player is dead following a shooting in Oklahoma City.

Daniel Howard was killed, and four other people were taken to hospitals following a shooting near Northwest 10th Street and Hudson Avenue in Oklahoma City on New Year’s Day. Police say that the shooting stemmed from a fight that broke out at a nearby bar.

According to FHSU, Howard was a Sociology major at FHSU and was 22 years old.

Daniel Howard came to Fort Hays State in the spring of 2022, a transfer from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College. He made an immediate impact for the Tiger defense during the 2022 season, playing in all 11 games and making nine starts as a defensive back. He recorded 53 tackles, ranking third on the team, and recorded an interception and a pair of pass breakups. Howard attended Northeastern Oklahoma A&M for three years and played two seasons, where he was a two-time all-conference performer.

“On behalf of the entire Fort Hays State University community, I want to express our profound sorrow that Daniel Howard’s life was tragically cut short,” said Fort Hays State University President Dr. Tisa Mason. “Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with Daniel’s family, teammates, and friends as they grieve this terrible loss.”

“We are deeply saddened to say that we have lost a member of our family, Daniel Howard,” said head coach Chris Brown. “We are so grateful to have been a part of his life, and he will be missed greatly and remembered forever. Daniel was a tremendous teammate and a loving, caring, and supportive individual. He had a great personality and infectious smile. Daniel truly loved his Tiger football family. Please keep his family in your prayers as they go through this difficult time.”

A native of Oklahoma City, Daniel was a graduate of Millwood High School, where he was a member of two state championship football teams.