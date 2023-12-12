Forrester Named Interim Director at CAPS

A former Salina Police Captain is stepping into the lead role as Interim Executive Director at Child Advocacy and Parenting Services in Salina.

The CAPS Board of Directors has announced the hiring of Paul Forrester as Interim Executive Director as of Monday December 4, 2023.

Forrester just completed six years of board service and a thirty-year career with the Salina Police Department. He began collaborating with CAPS in 2000 to establish a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner/ Sexual Assault Response Team (SANE/SART) at Salina Regional Health Center. This led to the development of Chris’s Place Child Advocacy Center, one of the 8 programs under CAPS’ umbrella.

“The Board of Directors is excited to work with Paul in his new role. Throughout his career in law enforcement and his involvement with CAPS, Paul has always promoted the agency’s vision of ensuring every child in our community is safe, healthy and strong,” said CAPS board President, Christina Trocheck.

Forrester said, “I am honored and excited about this opportunity. Since becoming involved with CAPS in 1998, I have seen the growth of the organization into one of the best human services organizations in Salina. Over the past 25 years working with and around CAPS, I have seen the amazing services they provide to children and families in Salina and the surrounding area. I have always been passionate about the safety and wellbeing of the youth in Salina, and in this new role will be able to further that commitment and the mission of CAPS to Improve children’s lives and strengthen families through education, advocacy and family support.”

Forrester replaces Lori Blake who has served in this role since March 2015. She will be leaving CAPS in January to pursue state leadership opportunities.