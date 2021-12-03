Salina, KS

Former NC State Dean Takes Reins as K-State’s New President

MetrosourceDecember 3, 2021

A former department dean at North Carolina State University is in line to take over as president of Kansas State University.

In a statement issued yesterday, members of the school’s Board of Regents announced the hiring of Richard Linton. He reportedly will serve at the university’s 15th president.

Authorities say he replaces former President Richard Myers, who announced his retirement last spring.

Prior to accepting his new post, Linton served as dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at North Carolina State.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

