Former Trooper Admits Excessive Force

A former Kansas State Trooper will never work in law enforcement again after admitting he used excessive force while making an arrest.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, former Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper James Carson pleaded guilty in federal court to violating an individual’s civil rights by using excessive force.

According to documents filed in connection with the plea, on June 25th, 2013, Carson conducted a lawful arrest, and transported the arrestee to the Labette County Jail, where at least five other law enforcement officials were present. The arresteee’s hands were cuffed behind his back as Carson escorted him into the booking area. Without warning, Carson kicked the legs out from underneath the arrestee, causing him to crash down on his back onto the floor. Carson admitted in court that he used force for the purpose of punishment and not for a legitimate law enforcement purpose.

As part of the plea agreement, Carson has agreed to surrender his law enforcement credentials and never again accept any employment related to law enforcement.

“Any law enforcement official who uses excessive and unreasonable force against an arrestee violates the Constitution and its provision to provide for the safety and security of all citizens,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General John Gore of the Civil Rights Division. “The Justice Department will continue to aggressively prosecute officer misconduct and protect the integrity of our civil rights laws.”

This case was investigated by the Topeka Resident Agency of the Kansas City Field Office of the FBI. The case was initially investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag of the United States Attorney’s Office and Trial Attorney Rose Gibson of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section.