Former Standouts to Present Game Balls and Awards

TOPEKA, Kan. – Throughout the 2021-22 school year the KSHSAA has been and will continue to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Saturday, March 12, the KSHSAA will take another step to recognize those individuals who have shown us success and leadership in girls’ sports with their inclusion of the presentation of game balls and awards before and after the championship games.

The individuals below reach the legacies that we have seen for high school girls basketball since the very first championship offered in 1973. Each tournament will have a representative.

1A DII Great Bend – Jackie Stiles (Claflin) All-time career scoring record, single season scoring record, single game scoring record, five state tournament records, etc. — Claflin’s Stiles owns most of the Kansas high school girls basketball records. A few of her numerous honors include: member of Gold Medal USA Jr. Olympic National Team; Parade Magazine 1st Team All-American; USA Today 1st Team All-American; Kansas Sports Magazine 1st Team All-State; identified as Player of the Year by Gatorade and numerous newspapers; and KBCA 1st Team All-State. After her time at Claflin she went on to become the NCAA women’s all-time leading scorer during her career at Southwest Missouri State University. Stiles is a KSHSAA and NFHS Hall of Fame member.

1A DI Dodge City – Michelle Stueve-Corpening (Olpe) As a senior she averaged 29.0 ppg, 3.5 spg., 3.5 apg., 81 percent FT and shot 58% from the field. A true scorer. In that same season she set the school record for points, 754, where she had 14 games of 30 or more points. The standout’s senior year also led to Olpe’s runner up finish at the 2A state basketball tournament. In her career, she tallied 2,029 career points (19.6 ppg) and 1,004 rebounds (9.7 rgp), both school records. Her Olpe teams secured a career record of 94-9. She became the third player in state history to achieve the 2,000 point and 1,000 rebound marks. After high school she became the MIAA’s all-time leading scorer while playing for Emporia State.

2A Manhattan – Kelly Moylan (St. Mary’s) Named a honorable mention All-American by USA Today and a consensus all-state selection her senior year at St. Mary’s High School. She was also honored as the 1989 Kansas Sports Magazine Player of the Year and recorded 1,841 career points. Kelly then went on to play at Kansas State University from 1989-93. She was a four-year letterwinner in her playing career. Moylan coached high school basketball for four years before going back to Kansas State to help coach the women’s basketball team for eight seasons before going to Northern Colorado for four more seasons. Currently she is the assistant coach at Manhattan High for girls basketball and physical education teacher at Susan B Anthony Middle School.

3A Hutchinson – Nicole Ohlde-Johnson (Clay Center) The Clay Center Tiger was a USA Today honorable mention All-American and placed on multiple all-state teams during her career. Her senior year she was the team leader in scoring at 22 points per game and a three-point shooting at 34 percent. As a junior she helped lead the Tigers to a third place finish in the state tournament where she averaged 18 points per game. Nicole was a two-time first team All-American at Kansas State where she graduated as the all-time leading scorer before playing seven years in the WNBA. She is currently the women’s basketball co-head coach at Newman University. Ohlde is a KSHSAA Hall of Fame member.

4A Salina – Kendra Wecker (Marysville) Was the first player in Kansas girls’ prep history to score 2,000 points and grab 1,000 rebounds in a career. She averaged 24.0 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. A USA Today Kansas Player of the Year, Miss Kansas Basketball, Gatorade Kansas Player of the Year, Kansas Sports Hall of Fame Player of the Year. In the 2001 state tournament she averaged 28 points per game. The Marysville graduate was an exceptional athlete excelling in Track and Field where she won the javelin state championship in 2001 with a throw of 162 feet 11 inches. Wecker is a KSHSAA Hall of Fame member.

5A Emporia – Susan Woolf-McPherson (Andover) and Amanda Flick-Gutierrez (Mission Valley) Twice voted the 5A player of the year, Woolf has her name etched in the record books for many categories in Kansas girls hoops. At the conclusion of her time at Andover High School she was the state’s second-leading scorer for boys and girls with 2,847 points and held the record for the most three-pointers in a season (89) and most in a career (297). Woolf went on to play at Idaho University where she ranks seventh all-time for three-pointers made among other sharp shooting categories for the Vandals.

Gutierrez graduated from Mission Valley High School in 1993 and left as the school’s all-time leading scorer with over 1200 career points and held that record for 25 years. She attended and graduated from Emporia State University and was co-captain on the 1998 Lady Hornet basketball team that finished the season with a 33-1 record and played in the Division II National Championship game. Amanda has volunteered for the last 20 KSHSAA State Basketball tournaments held at White Auditorium.

6A Wichita – Lynette Woodard (Wichita North) A KSHSAA Hall of Famer and a state basketball champion in 1975 and ‘77, The Wichita North graduate defined girls basketball for decades in Kansas and beyond. She scored 1,678 points during her high school career for an average of 27.6 per game while also totaling 1,030 rebounds. Woodard is a Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, 1984 U.S. Olympic gold medalist and the first female Harlem Globetrotter. A four-time All-American at the University of Kansas, winning the prestigious Wade Trophy in 1981. She finished her career with 3,649 points, setting a record for major college women’s basketball. Woodard also played professionally in Europe and Japan, and retired from basketball in 1999 after playing two seasons in the Women’s National Basketball Association. Woodard is a KSHSAA and NFHS Hall of Fame member.