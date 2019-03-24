Salina, KS

Former Saline County Sheriff Remembered

KSAL StaffMarch 24, 2019

Family, friends, and former colleagues are mourning the loss of former Saline County Sheriff Glen Kochanowski, who passed away on Saturday.

The 76-year-old Kochanowski, the longest serving sheriff in the history of Saline County, passed away at his home following an illness.

Kochanowski retired after 20 years as Saline County Sheriff on January 6th, 2017. He spent over half his life in law enforcement, serving and protecting for  51 years.

Kochanowski grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and served in the U.S. Navy before joining the Salina Police Department. He spent 31 years with the agency, and was the assistant police chief when he was elected Saline County Sheriff in 1996.

Kochanowski is survived by his wife Vivian, a daughter and two sons.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

 

