Former Salinan Killed in Shooting Remembered

A former Salinan who was shot and killed in Manhattan is being remembered.

Last Friday night 24-year-old Tanner Zamecnik was killed in a shooting in Manhattan. Riley County Police said on November 1st t approximately 10 p.m. they received multiple 911 calls concerning the sound of a gunshot in the 1400 block of Cambridge Place in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. That person was identified as Zamecnik.

29-year-old Richard Goens of Manhattan was arrested in connection with the case on charges wchich could include on offenses of First Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Aggravated Robbery. As part of the investigation, officers were attempting to locate pieces of a handgun that may have been disassembled and left in the Westloop area of Manhattan.

Zamecnik was raised in Salina and graduated from Salina South High School. He enjoyed hunting on his family farm, fishing, and going to the lake with his family boating and tubing. One of his favorite pastimes was playing tennis. He had a gift for working on cars. He also enjoyed spending time with his best friend, Courtney, and seeing his grandparents whenever he could. His family recently took a Caribbean Cruise where he loved getting to swim with turtles, stingrays, and having lots of laughs with family. He had a passion for children and animals, they always brought joy in his life and a smile on his face. He loved spending time with his family and was always at peace being on the family farm near Lucas.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Ryan Mortuary, family will be present from 6-7 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at St. Mary Queen of the Universe Catholic Church, Salina, with Fr. Kevin Weber as celebrant. Inurnment will be at a later date in Lucas Cemetery, Lucas, Kan.

Memorials may be made to Tanner Zamecnik Memorial Fund, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 North Eighth Street, Salina, KS 67401.

Ryan Mortuary is handling the arrangements.