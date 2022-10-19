Former Salina Officer is New Undersheriff

A former Salina Police Officer is the new Undersheriff in Dickinson County.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Jeffrey Vaughan comes to their agency from the Salina Police Department and has more than 18 years law enforcement experience.

Vaughan earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from Fort Hays State University before beginning his law enforcement career with the Scott City Police Department in March of 2004. He became a K9 handler and worked on a multi-jurisdictional drug task force while with the Scott City Police Department.

Vaughan joined the Salina Police Department in February of 2007. While with the Salina Police Department he was serving as a detective with the Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau when he left the agency to assume undersheriff duties.

As a detective, Jeff participated in various types of felony level investigations.

Dickinson County Jerry Davis says he is “honored to have Jeff as our undersheriff and look forward to continuing to expand our agency’s capabilities”.