Former Pratt School Employee Sentenced

A woman is headed to prison for making a bomb threat against Pratt public schools.

A judge has sentenced Claudia Rodriguez-Oviedo to 12 months behind bars for aggravated criminal threat and eight months for an unlawful act concerning a computer.

Rodriguez-Oviedo was employed as a secretary at Southwest Elementary School in Pratt when she sent a threatening email to the school district in November 2017.

The Pratt County Attorney’s Office says Rodriguez-Oviedo was in the U.S. on a work visa and she will likely face deportation after she is released from prison.

