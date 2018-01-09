Salina, KS

Now: 60 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 60 ° | Lo: 40 °

Former Pratt School Employee Sentenced

KSAL StaffJanuary 9, 2018

A woman is headed to prison for making a bomb threat against Pratt public schools.

A judge has sentenced Claudia Rodriguez-Oviedo to 12 months behind bars for aggravated criminal threat and eight months for an unlawful act concerning a computer.

Rodriguez-Oviedo was employed as a secretary at Southwest Elementary School in Pratt when she sent a threatening email to the school district in November 2017.

The Pratt County Attorney’s Office says Rodriguez-Oviedo was in the U.S. on a work visa and she will likely face deportation after she is released from prison.

Story from Metro Source

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

ABC Program Supporting Education Ki...

Sunflower Bank’s annual signature ABC Program has raised over $1,139,000 since 2001 for local scho...

January 9, 2018 Comments

Do You Have Multiple Failed Relatio...

Joan Jerkovich

January 9, 2018

Homecoming For New Library Director

Top News

January 9, 2018

Former Pratt School Employee Senten...

Kansas News

January 9, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Former Pratt School Emplo...
January 9, 2018Comments
Buick Stolen, Suspect Sou...
January 9, 2018Comments
CAPS Auction Event Changi...
January 9, 2018Comments
City Schedules Special Co...
January 9, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018