A former Hutchinson police officer is headed to prison for sex crimes and breach of privacy.

Fifty-one-year-old Todd Allen was sentenced to 23-and-a-half years in prison for a series of sex crimes that took place between 2012 and 2018.

The sentence was handed down after Allen agreed with the Reno County District Court on a plea deal.

He had originally faced 24 charges including rape, kidnapping and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.