Former Library Director Honored

KSAL StaffJanuary 31, 2018

Former Director Joe McKenzie’s forty years of work at the Salina Public Library ended with his retirement on December 31st.

At McKenzie’s November retirement party, a surprise announcement was made. In honor of his service the library board voted to rename the “Learning Center” at 308 W. Elm the “McKenzie Center.”

McKenzie oversaw the addition of the Community Learning and Skills Sharing program (CLASS) in 2005. As the program grew to need its own space, the library purchased the building located at 308 W. Elm St. in 2008. Previously known as the Learning Center the building is now the McKenzie Center.

According to the library, a scholarship will also be named after McKenzie. Previously known as the Youth Scholarship Fund, it has been renamed the Joe McKenzie Youth Scholarship Fund.

The Friends of the Salina Public Library award three scholarships to high school seniors annually between $500-$1500. Scholarship applications are available on the library’s website and in the Youth Services Department. Completed applications are due by March 12, 2018.

 

Joe McKenzie retired at the end of the year after a 40 year career.

