Former KSU President Mourned

The Kansas State University family is mourning the loss of longtime popular former president Jon Wefald. The 84-year-old passed away on Saturday due to a heart attack.

K-State released the following statement:

“The K-State Family is deeply saddened to learn of former K-State President Jon Wefald’s passing. Dr. Wefald’s legacy is one of transformation, growth and a true passion for our great university. Our condolences and thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.” -K-State President Richard Linton

Jon Wefald was KSU’s president from July 1986 to June 2009. Upon his retirement, the school credited him with “taking a university with declining enrollment, a struggling athletics program and limited research and graduate programs, and turning it into a nationally ranked top 10 land-grant university.”

Wefald is the namesake of a residence hall, Wefald Hall, on the K-State campus.