Salina, KS

Now: 46 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 54 ° | Lo: 37 °

Former KSU President Mourned

Todd PittengerApril 17, 2022

The Kansas State University family is mourning the loss of longtime popular former president Jon Wefald. The 84-year-old passed away on Saturday due to a heart attack.

K-State released the following statement:

“The K-State Family is deeply saddened to learn of former K-State President Jon Wefald’s passing. Dr. Wefald’s legacy is one of transformation, growth and a true passion for our great university. Our condolences and thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.” -K-State President Richard Linton

Jon Wefald was KSU’s president from July 1986 to June 2009. Upon his retirement, the school credited him with “taking a university with declining enrollment, a struggling athletics program and limited research and graduate programs, and turning it into a nationally ranked top 10 land-grant university.”

Wefald is the namesake of a residence hall, Wefald Hall, on the K-State campus. 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Former KSU President Mourned

The Kansas State University family is mourning the loss of longtime popular former president Jon Wef...

April 17, 2022 Comments

Adams Twirls Gem, K-State Takes Ser...

Sports News

April 16, 2022

Free Living Will Guidance Available

Kansas News

April 16, 2022

“Doppler Diehl” Honored...

Top News

April 16, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Former KSU President Mour...
April 17, 2022Comments
Free Living Will Guidance...
April 16, 2022Comments
More Catalytic Converter ...
April 15, 2022Comments
K-State Leads in Retentio...
April 15, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra