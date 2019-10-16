KAB Hall of Fame Honors Former KSAL Staffers

A couple of former KSAL staffers will be inducted into the Kansas Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame this weekend. Rick Mach and Dave “Lewis” Guthals will both be bestowed the honor.

The Kansas Association of Broadcasters was formed in1951, to support broadcasters in the state so that they might better represent the public. In 1969 the organization established the Distinguished Service Award to honor an individual for exemplary service to the community, state, and broadcast industry. All Distinguished Service Award prior to 2000 were automatically inducted into the KAB Hall of Fame when it was started that year. Each year after that one of the hall of fame inductees was also given the Distinguished Service Award. Along with his hall of fame honor, Mach is also receiving the Distinguished Service Award as well.

Both broadcasters will receive their awards during an event this Sunday night in Lawrence.

Rick Mach

Rick Mach spent 42 years as a broadcaster keeping listeners informed, entertained and engaged in radio. During his tenure he was a disc jockey, announcer, music director, program director, public service director and operations manager.

In 1960, after attending Kansas State University, he moved to York, Nebraska where he was a disc jockey at KAWL. A short time later, Rick and KAWL’s general manager moved to Fairbury to start a new radio station, KGMT, where Rick was music director and program director. From there, he went to Top 40 KLMS for two and a half years followed by another two and a half years for Stuart Broadcasting’s KFOR in Lincoln.

Rick transferred to Stuart’s sister station, KSAL, in Salina in December of 1969, and stayed there until his retirement in 2001. For 28 of those years, Rick was KSAL’s highly popular afternoon drive personality and started the first full length talk show in Salina in 1994.

Rick was quite active in the Salina community, helping to start the Humane Society there. He served on the board of the Salina Museum and is a Charter and Life member of the Antique Bowie Knife Association where he also serves on their Board of Directors.

Rick and his wife Bea have a daughter, a son who died in April of this year and three grandchildren.

Dave Lewis

Dave grew up on a farm in Elmo, Kansas and caught the radio bug early while in college at Cloud County Community College working as a board operator and DJ at KNCK/KCKS Concordia from 1979 to 1981. From there he spent two years as News Director and Morning Show host at KABI in Abilene, Kansas and had short stints at KMKF in Manhattan, as a DJ and as Program Director for KAWQ-FM in Wamego. In 1987 he joined KSAL/KYEZ as a DJ as well as Production and Music Director.

Dave moved to Manhattan in 1991 and became Morning Anchor and Program Director for KMAN Radio. Due to his Wife’s Elena’s health, Dave left KMAN at the end of 2005 to care for her as she fought Breast Cancer and assist in bringing up their daughter. She died the following year. Dave returned to KMAN in 2016 anchoring the morning show and assuming Program Director responsibilities.

He is sought out to be Master of Ceremonies for many community events – including over 900 weddings, and is the public address announcer for K-State football and basketball. In 1993 and 1995 The Manhattan Mercury recognized Dave as one of Manhattan’s “Most Admired People” and in 2006 was named the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce, “Volunteer of the Year.” Also, in 2006, he won the Sertoma club, “Man of the Year” award. This past year, Visit Manhattan, and the city’s Convention and Visitors Bureau selected him as only their third recipient of the “Hospitality Partnership Award.”

He has been the recipient of a number of KAB awards for Severe Weather Coverage, News, Commercial Production, Public Affairs, Editorials and PSA’s. Dave has two children – Casey and Noah.

KAB photos – Rick Mach (left) Dave Lewis (right)