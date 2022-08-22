Salina, KS

Former KSAL Sports Director New “Voice of the Warhawks”

Todd PittengerAugust 22, 2022

Former KSAL Sports Director Mike Hammett has been named the new radio voice of the University of Louisiana Monroe Warhawks.

Before coming to ULM, Hammett was the radio voice of Kansas Wesleyan University football and basketball in Salina. He provided play-by-play for high school sports also, as well as select Kansas State University baseball games while working as the sports director for KSAL.

He left Salina to become the radio voice of Southwestern Oklahoma State University football and basketball while also working as sports director for Wright Wradio in Weatherford, Oklahoma.

Hammett is entering his fifth season in Monroe with the Warhawk Radio Network in 2022-23 after serving as the radio voice for ULM women’s basketball and baseball and host of the ULM football Tailgate Show. He will handle play-by-play duties for ULM football and men’s basketball while retaining his role with Warhawk baseball. He also will host Hawk Talk with head football coach Terry Bowden, head men’s basketball coach Keith Richard and head baseball coach Michael Federico.

Hammett also serves as the Associate Director of Athletic Communications at ULM and is the primary media contact for volleyball, soccer, cross country, tennis, men’s and women’s golf, men’s basketball, baseball, track and field and beach volleyball.

Hammett’s debut as the “Voice of the Warhawks” will be Sept. 3, when ULM football opens the 2022 season at Texas.

 

 

