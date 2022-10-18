Former KSAL Show Host Remembered

A Salina woman who hosted a health show on KSAL for over a decade is being remembered by family and friends. Betty Russell, who hosted “Search For Health” on Sunday mornings on KSAL has passed away.

Bett and her husband Frank owned and operated health store Natural Connections. Betty was a Certified Reflexologist, Certified Herbalist, Naturopath Practitioner, and Certified Iridologist.

Betty hosted the “Search For Health” radio show on KSAL, offering health tips and advice to listeners. She traveled throughout the United States teaching and conducting seminars on natural health healings, often times broadcasting her radio show from on location at one of the event. Her last show on KSAL was December 27th, 2020.

Friends may pay their respects to the family at Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. 8th Street in Salina on October 19th from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at Emmanuel Salina, 1325 E. Cloud Salina, on October 20th at 10:00 a.m. Following the service, there will be a luncheon for everyone. There will be no Graveside Service.

_ _ _

Betty Russell Obituary