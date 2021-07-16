BREAKING NEWS

Former Kearney Co. Educator, Wife Die in Plane Crash

MetrosourceJuly 16, 2021

A former Kearney educator and his wife are dead after their plane crashed Wednesday afternoon in Iowa.

According to Musacatine County officials, 68-year-old Daniel Slack and 69-year-old Sharon Slack had been headed back to their home in El Dorado Springs, Missouri, before the crash.

A local sheriff said the wreckage of the single-engine Piper Cherokee was found in a field west of Iowa Route 38 around 2:45 p.m. Last year,

Daniel Slack reportedly retired from his post as superintendent of Deerfield USD 216.

