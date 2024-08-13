Former Kansas Police Chief Charged in Newspaper Raid

A former Kansas police chief is being formally charged related to a raid on the Marion County newspaper a year ago.

Gideon Cody has been charged with interference with a judicial process and is accused of persuading a witness to not share information in a felony case. It comes after Cody allegedly ordered police last August to execute search warrants at the Marion County Record, the home of a local city councilwoman and the home of the newspaper’s publisher.

When the raids happened, the Marion County Sheriff’s office said it was looking into identity theft and unlawful acts concerning computers.