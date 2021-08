(Lawrence, KS) — Former Jayhawks basketball player Silvio De Sousa was found not guilty of aggravated battery yesterday.

De Sousa struck a man in the face in the early hours of New Years Day 2020, causing him to lose sight in one eye.

The jurors did not consider a lesser misdemeanor charge, though De Sousa and his attorney believed that more appropriately fit the crime. The six-foot-nine forward transferred to Chattanooga last month.