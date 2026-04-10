Former Jail Corrections Officer Arrested

A former Riley County Jail corrections officer has been arrested.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, agents arrested 24-year-old Ashley Britt of Manhattan on Friday. She was arrested on a warrant for eight counts of trafficking contraband in a correctional institution.

In October of 2025, the Riley County Police Department requested the KBI investigate after Britt reportedly provided contraband to an inmate. When RCPD learned of the allegations Britt was placed on administrative leave, but then resigned.

During the investigation, agents discovered Britt had been providing contraband to inmates on several occasions. Following the arrest, Britt was booked into the Geary County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.