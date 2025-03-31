Former Gov Visits College Class

A class at Bethany College welcomed a special visitor, a former Kansas Governor.

According to the school, Professor James Baker’s Elementary Social Studies Methods class had a unique opportunity to hear from distinguished guest speakers, the Honorable John Carlin and Bethany College alumnus Ryon Carey ’95, during a recent session focused on history, government, and education.

The event brought together students from both Professor Baker’s course and Dr. Rana Razek’s class for an engaging discussion on the branches of government, the role of the U.S. Department of Education, and the importance of civic understanding in the classroom.

Governor Carlin, who also served as the Archivist of the United States following his tenure as Kansas Governor, offered students a personal perspective on his career in public service and shared insights into the responsibilities of preserving key national documents such as the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights. His reflections underscored the value of historical records in shaping democracy and educating future generations.

Ryon Carey, a 1995 Bethany graduate, also contributed to the discussion, offering his perspective on leadership and public service.

“It was a privilege to welcome Governor Carlin and Ryon Carey to speak with our students,” said Professor James Baker. “Opportunities like this deepen our students’ understanding of the material and remind us all of the importance of connecting real-world experience to classroom learning. I’m incredibly grateful to both of our speakers for sharing their time and insights.”