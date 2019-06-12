Salina, KS

Former Fort Riley Soldier to Receive Medal of Honor

Todd PittengerJune 12, 2019

A former 1st Infantry Division soldier from Fort Riley will receive the nation’s highest award for valor in action against an enemy force. 

According to the White House, Staff Sergeant David G. Bellavia will receive the Congressional Medal of Honor from the President on June 25. He will become the seventh U.S. Army Soldier from the Iraq War to receive the nation’s highest military award.

According to the Army, while serving as an squad leader in the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division SSG Bellavia single-handedly fought off a group of insurgents and saved his platoon from imminent danger.

Bellavia’s heroic actions were in in support of Operation Phamton Fury on November 10, 2004.

Complete Details of Staff Sergeant David G. Bellavia’s Actions

 

U.S. Army Photo

 

 

