Former Deputy Accused of Child Sex Crimes

April 8, 2021

A western Kansas man is facing child pornography charges for alleged crimes that happened while he was employed as a Lt. at the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation,  agents executed an arrest warrant Wednesday night in Wakeeney for 62-year-old Blain Dryden. He was taken into custody  booked into the Graham County Jail on charges which could include aggravated internet trading of child pornography, and multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

The alleged crimes happened between November 2019 and June 2020. Dryden was employed as a lieutenant with the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office until July 2020. When made aware of the allegations, the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office cooperated fully in the investigation, and immediately placed Dryden on administrative leave.

Bond in the case has been set at $750,000.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

