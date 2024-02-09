Former Clay County Undersheriff Arrested

The former Clay County Undersheriff has been arrested.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, on Friday at approximately 4:10 p.m., KBI agents arrested Harold Stellner, 55, of Clay Center, when he turned himself in at the Clay County Jail. He was arrested for mistreatment of a confined person, a class A misdemeanor.

On Oct. 4, 2023, the KBI initiated this investigation at the request of the Clay County Sheriff when he discovered evidence of an incident that took place on Sept. 29, at the Clay County Jail. During the incident it is believed Stellner unlawfully struck an inmate. Shortly after, Stellner’s employment was terminated by the Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.