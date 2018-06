A former Kansas man is facing more than 150 counts of rape.

Abilene police detectives went to McKeesport, Pennsylvania last week to serve an arrest warrant for 44-year-old Eric Millsap. Millsap is accused of committing sex crimes between 2006 and 2015 when he was a resident of Abilene.

Millsap was booked in the Allegheny County, Pennsylvania Jail to await extradition to Kansas to face charges.